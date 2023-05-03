F1’s Alfa Romeo Team KICK partners with FNLD GRVL for inaugural gravel race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Alfa Romeo Racing F1 driver Valtteri Bottas told VeloNews 202 that after riding SBT GRVL in 2021, he might like to add a new job description to his job profile: gravel race promoter.

Now, the lines are truly blurring.

After announcing the launch of FNLD GRVL a year ago, Bottas is now truly merging his car racing life with his gravel racing life.

The Finnish driver’s team, Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK, has joined on as title sponsor for FLND GRVL, marking the first partnership between a cycling event and an F1 team.

Read also: Formula One star and FNLD GRVL producer Valtteri Bottas saddles up with Canyon Bicycles

Bottas says that the alliance is natural outgrowth of his relationship to both driving and riding.

“The gravel bike has become an important tool for my physical and mental health outside of the race car,” he said. “With this partnership between Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK and FNLD GRVL, I’m excited that these two worlds now exist in tandem.”

His team sees the value, as well.

“Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK is proud to support Valtteri’s personal endeavors with FNLD GRVL,” said Stefano Battiston, Head of Marketing & Communications of Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK.

“Gravel cycling has become an important part of Valtteri’s life off of the racetrack and we are thrilled to support what is sure to be an exciting event.”

Read also: FNLD GRVL announces 2023 dates, registration

SBT GRVL and FNLD GRVL organizers make the Alfa Romeo partnership announcement in Miami on May (Photo: FNLD GRVL)

FNLD GRVL is being co-produced with SBT GRVL, and the race in Lahti, Finland will bear a resemblance to the Colorado gravel race.

The event debuts June 10, 2023 in Lahti, Finland, a city less than an hour north of Helsinki by train, bus, or car in the heart of Finnish lake country.

The event will feature three course distances — 177, 77, and 40km — with a 20k Euro pro prize purse for the elite 177km race.

Similar to SBT GRVL, FNLD will be a one-day race wrapped in a four-day event. Beginning on June 8 and rolling through June 11, a full weekend of activities and entertainment for all will include social rides, an expo, a packed schedule of events. The event’s advocacy partners will be organizations working in environmental sustainability & climate change.

VIP packages include a ride with Bottas and his partner, Canyon-SRAM racer Tiffany Cromwell.

Registration for FNLD GRVL remains open for both professional and amateur cyclists until May 22, with only a handful of spots still available for the one-day race on June 10.