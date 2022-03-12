Defending Mid South champ Payson McElveen crashes out of race

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Payson McElveen has had his day at The Mid South, but Saturday wasn’t it.

The 2x defending champ of the race crashed at approximately mile 90 of the 100 mile race. He was part of the lead group, as were both Brennan Wertz and Ted King who were both impacted by the crash.

On social media Saturday afternoon, McElveen sent a message from the hospital in Stillwater.

“Hey everybody, hard crash late in the race. Definitely have a broken collarbone, and my left hand has seen better days. Obviously really bummed, but looking forward to healing up ASAP and getting back out there. Want to apologize to anyone else in the group who’s day I negatively impacted. In particular, I took Brennan Wertz out of contention. I’d also liek to say a huge congratulations to Cole Paton and Dennis van Winden. I’m sorry to have missed out on that finale as it was destined to be a pretty exciting tactical one. More soon, and thanks to everyone who helped.”