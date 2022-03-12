Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Spring Forward Sale

30% off Outside+ membership. Unlock all members only articles.

Join Now

Gravel

Defending Mid South champ Payson McElveen crashes out of race

McElveen broke his collarbone and injured his left hand in the crash.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Payson McElveen has had his day at The Mid South, but Saturday wasn’t it.

Related:

The 2x defending champ of the race crashed at approximately mile 90 of the 100 mile race. He was part of the lead group, as were both Brennan Wertz and Ted King who were both impacted by the crash.

On social media Saturday afternoon, McElveen sent a message from the hospital in Stillwater.

“Hey everybody, hard crash late in the race. Definitely have a broken collarbone, and my left hand has seen better days. Obviously really bummed, but looking forward to healing up ASAP and getting back out there. Want to apologize to anyone else in the group who’s day I negatively impacted. In particular, I took Brennan Wertz out of contention. I’d also liek to say a huge congratulations to Cole Paton and Dennis van Winden. I’m sorry to have missed out on that finale as it was destined to be a pretty exciting tactical one. More soon, and thanks to everyone who helped.”

mid south
McElveen at the 2022 Mid South. (Photo: Brad Kaminski)

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo