De Crescenzo, Borstelmann win Gravel Worlds; TransRockies canceled by Covid

Fresh off her SBR GRVL win, Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch) set a course record of 7:25:42 with her win at this weekend’s Gravel Worlds in Lincoln, Nebraska. John Borstelmann (Abus) outsprinted Colin Strickland to take the men’s race, doubling down on his 2019 victory there.

Gravel Worlds is not in fact a UCI world championship; race organizers playfully named the race Worlds when they started it in 2010 as a grassroots event where the one rule was “Don’t be lame.”

The event now includes the main 150-mile event, plus a 50km race, a 75-mile race, and, this year, a 300-mile ‘Long Voyage’ that was won by Zeno Molteni (20:48:15) and Paige Redman (22:57:18).

U.S. national road champion Lauren Stephens (Tibvo-SVB) won the 75-mile race outright, becoming the first woman in Gravel Worlds’ history to beat all the men as well as the women for any course distance.

De Crescenzo crosses the line in Lincoln with a new course record.

Gravel Worlds results

Men:

John Borstelmann Colin Strickland Chase Wark

Women:

Lauren De Crescenzo Sammi Runnels Lindsey Stevenson

Paige Redman (center) won the inaugural Long Voyage.

Elsewhere in gravel

Also on the gravel calendar this past weekend were Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville and The Last Best Ride.

The TransRockies Gravel Royale stage race was slated to start today through the 26th, but when the Canadian government issued a 100-person cap on events this weekend, the organizers were forced to postpone the event until 2022.