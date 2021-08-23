Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Gravel

De Crescenzo, Borstelmann win Gravel Worlds; TransRockies canceled by Covid

Lauren Stephens beats all the men (and the women) in 75-mile race, while Zeno Molteni and Paige Redman win inaugural 300-mile 'Long Voyage.'

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Fresh off her SBR GRVL win, Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch) set a course record of 7:25:42 with her win at this weekend’s Gravel Worlds in Lincoln, Nebraska. John Borstelmann (Abus) outsprinted Colin Strickland to take the men’s race, doubling down on his 2019 victory there.

Gravel Worlds is not in fact a UCI world championship; race organizers playfully named the race Worlds when they started it in 2010 as a grassroots event where the one rule was “Don’t be lame.”

The event now includes the main 150-mile event, plus a 50km race, a 75-mile race, and, this year, a 300-mile ‘Long Voyage’ that was won by Zeno Molteni (20:48:15) and Paige Redman (22:57:18).

U.S. national road champion Lauren Stephens (Tibvo-SVB) won the 75-mile race outright, becoming the first woman in Gravel Worlds’ history to beat all the men as well as the women for any course distance.

De Crescenzo crosses the line in Lincoln with a new course record.

Gravel Worlds results

Men:

  1. John Borstelmann

  2. Colin Strickland

  3. Chase Wark

Women:

  1. Lauren De Crescenzo

  2. Sammi Runnels

  3. Lindsey Stevenson

Paige Redman (center) won the inaugural Long Voyage.

Elsewhere in gravel

Also on the gravel calendar this past weekend were Belgian Waffle Ride Asheville and The Last Best Ride.

The TransRockies Gravel Royale stage race was slated to start today through the 26th, but when the Canadian government issued a 100-person cap on events this weekend, the organizers were forced to postpone the event until 2022.

 

Stay On Topic