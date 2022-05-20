Colin Strickland issues statement following arrest warrant in Moriah Wilson murder case

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Pro gravel cyclist Colin Strickland has issued a statement following the arrest warrant of his partner, Kaitlin Armstrong, in the murder case of Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Wilson, 25, was shot and killed in Austin on May 11. Armstrong, 34, faces a first-degree murder charge in relation to the shooting.

On Friday, Austin-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski posted Strickland’s statement on Twitter.