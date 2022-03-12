Cole Paton blazes to victory at The Mid South

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Cole Paton (Orange Seal Off-Road) is celebrating his first major gravel win in Stillwater, Oklahoma today.

The 23-year-old broke away from a strong lead group at around mile 94 to solo to the win at The Mid South.

“It was super exciting,” he said at the finish. “I didn’t really know what to do, Dennis was kinda coaching me through the race and I felt good at the end and sent a flyer. It was a hail mary into the headwind, but I just put my head down and tried not to look back.”

Dennis van Winden, who finished second, is Paton’s coach and teammate.

“He’s made so much progression in the last couple of months,” van Winden said of Paton. “This is the first one of many more to come.”

Neither of the Orange Seal riders had any mechanicals during the 100-mile race.

Adam Roberge finished third in the bunch sprint that included van Winden, Brennan Wertz, John Borstelmann, Chase Wark, Pete Stetina, and Ted King.

Conditions at The Mid south were significantly better than anticipated after a few inches of snow fell overnight on Thursday. Saturday’s conditions were fast and dry albeit cold. The temperature at the start was 25F but had climbed to 50F by 2pm.

Pete Stetina, who finished 7th, said that the race quickly took on road characteristics.

“Pack dynamics,” he said. “There was a block headwind, kinda like Unbound where nothing could move and it really just became tactical.”

While there was a strong lead group of riders for most of the day, Stetina said that the group began to splinter after a crash.

“There was an unfortunate crash with Payson and Brennan and Ted and we had one guy off the front with 50 miles to go,” he said. “I tired to calm the guys down and say, ‘we keep the same pace as the guys in the front, don’t attack, and unfortunately Payson never came back.'”

McElveen was injured in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Full results can be found here.