Canadians triumph at Belgian Waffle Ride BC

Canadians Haley Smith and Rob Britton won at home on Sunday, taking the wins at the inaugural Belgian Waffle Ride BC.

The race debuted on Vancouver Island and featured the BWR signature mix of ‘unroad’ and pavement. The Waffle course was 219km/136mi with 2600m/8,500ft of climbing. 50 percent of the course was ‘unroad’ (“long, muddy, wet, dry, rocky, loose, hilly, ugly”).

BWR 2023 calendar

Riders from any type of cycling background have been known to be successful at BWR events, and the British Columbia race was no different.

The women’s podium represented a wide swath of riding backgrounds — Smith is part of the endurance MTB/gravel elite, Austin Killips, Rebecca Fahringer, and Katerina Nash are current and former ‘cross pros, and Flavia Oliveira Parks is a former Olympian road cyclist and current gravel pro.

In the men’s race, Britton — a former Canadian national champion turned off-road pro — made an impressive break with 100km to go.

He topped a nearly all-Canadian podium, with Irishman Nicolas Roche as the outlier in second place. Road cyclist Evan Russell was third, and mountain bike pros Carter Nieuwesteeg and Geoff Kabush rounded out the podium in fourth and fifth.

Full report to follow. Results here.