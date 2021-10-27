Calendars out — it’s time to sign up for 2022 gravel

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

The dust from the 2021 gravel season has barely settled, and there are a few more races yet to come. But if you want to get in on 2022 gravel race goodness, now is the time to set your alarm — registrations start this weekend.

With the continued growth of gravel races, events are not always easy to get into. Many larger races like SBT GRVL and The Mid South have turned to random selection — ie. lottery — entry formats like that of Unbound Gravel.

Even Unbound Gravel champ Ian Boswell runs a low-key gravel event in Vermont.

If you don’t get into one of the so-called monuments of gravel, don’t fret — there are amazing gravel races all over the country, from the eastern mountains to the western desert and everything in between.

Here are ten with upcoming registration dates to put on your calendar.

The Mid South, March 14, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Registration: October 30-31

New for 2022? Run and ride both the Mid South and Gravel Worlds in the first-ever Double Double Championships. Also, juniors under 18 can register for 50 percent off either the 50-mile or 100-mile Mid South courses. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required!

Rasputitsa, April 30, Burke, Vermont

Registration: Open, but the 70k and 100k distances already have waitlists. Spots remain for the 40k.

New for 2022: Self-directed wave starts. For example, those who estimate their finish time to be 2-3 hours will line up in ‘The Mullet Posse’ corral. Also, this year’s pre- and post-race rock n’ roll concerts pay tribute to AC/DC.

Gravel Locos director Fabian Serralta, in the race’s host town of Hico.

Gravel Locos, May 14, Hico, Texas

Registration: October 31

New for 2022? The addition of a 100 mile route, bringing the total of courses on offer to for (GL30, GL60, GL100 and the GL150). This race was free in 2021 in the hopes that participants would make large donations. They didn’t, so this year there will be an entry fee for ongoing support of the Hico Volunteer Fire Station

Stetina’s Paydirt, May 21, Carson City, Nevada

Registration: Open

New for 2022: Since the event has been canceled twice due to COVID and wildfires, it’s all new in 2022. Notables include a $4,000 prize purse for women only and a mechanical bull competition for time bonuses.

Unbound Gravel, June 4, Emporia, Kansas

Registration: Deferral registration will be open November 1-30; XL Lottery: December 1-15; 200/100/50/25mi Lottery: January 5-18.

New for 2022? New para-cyclist category, increased rider numbers, and all women guaranteed entry. Expanded live coverage with FloBikes

Pete Stetina and Quinn Simmons lead the front group at the 2021 Unbound Gravel. (Photo: Wil Matthews)

Rooted Vermont, July 30, Richmond, Vermont

Registration: November 1-15

New for 2022? 50 percent of registration spots reserved for women. Also, the race is adding two categories — non-binary/gender non-conforming and para-cyclist.

SBT GRVL, August 14, Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Registration: November 20 – December 8 for deferred riders; December 5 – 8: Priority registration for advocacy partners, parity initiatives, 2021 volunteers, junior program; December 10 – 12: Random selection entry

New for 2022? 200 spots set aside for junior racers, and the promoters are launching SBT TRVL, a three day supported riding experience in Colorado.

Summer showers made for muddy riders at the 2021 Rooted Vermont. (Photo: Meg McMahon)

Gravel Worlds, August 20, Lincoln, Nebraska

Registration: November 6, Land Ho 50k run and Long Voyage 300; November 13, Gravel Worlds 150, 75, and 50k

New for 2022? The Land Ho 50k ultra marathon debuts the Friday before Gravel Worlds – run, ride, and/or combine the Gravel Worlds events with The Mid South run and ride for the Double Double Championship.

Vermont Overland, August 27-28, West Windsor, Vermont

Registration: January 1, 2022

New for 2022? These organizers are coy but hint at “a few more Overland events on the 2022 calendar.” Juniors ride for free.

Rebecca’s Private Idaho, Sept 1-5, Sun Valley, Idaho

Registration: January 1, 2022

New for 2022? RPI is offering the Be Good grant/scholarship program which will sponsor riders and teams from underserved cycling communities to train and race in Idaho.