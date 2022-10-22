Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

VeloNews News Gravel
Gravel

Big Sugar Gravel: Russell Finsterwald takes solo win in men’s race

Keegan Swenson and Adam Roberge complete the podium.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Russell Finsterwald stormed to the win in the men’s race at Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Saturday. The 31-year-old held off the challenge from Keegan Swenson by 25 seconds and won in a time of 4:57:59.

Adam Roberge completed the podium, finishing a further few seconds back.

Swenson ran out as the first winner of the LifeTime Grand Prix series.

More to follow…

Stay On Topic

promo logo