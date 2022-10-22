Big Sugar Gravel: Russell Finsterwald takes solo win in men’s race

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Russell Finsterwald stormed to the win in the men’s race at Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Saturday. The 31-year-old held off the challenge from Keegan Swenson by 25 seconds and won in a time of 4:57:59.

Adam Roberge completed the podium, finishing a further few seconds back.

Swenson ran out as the first winner of the LifeTime Grand Prix series.

More to follow…