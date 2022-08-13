Belgian Waffle Ride takes a Canadian flavor with new event for 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Belgian Waffle Ride is pedaling into new territory.

Race organizers confirmed a new Canadian event, based in Vancouver Island, British Colombia, for 2023.

Running from May 26-28, “BWR BC” will follow the series’ tried-and-tested format of multi-surface mayhem.

“Along with the Belgian Waffle, Wafer and Wanna Rides, the accompanying Unroad Cycling Festival will feature live music, a massive beer garden, a variety of food options, and all sorts of family fun that will exemplify the unapologetic Canadian hospitality in its most apologizing of ways,” read a statement from organizers Friday.

The Belgian Waffle Ride calendar already includes events California, North Carolina, Utah, and Kansas. A Michigan event was also confirmed earlier this year, with the inaugural “BWR MI” slated for October.

Also read: Belgian Waffle Ride adds Michigan event with multiple race formats

An event in Canada will see organizers Monuments of Cycling team up with Panache Cycling Sports to take the series international for the first time in its 12-year history.

“To have BWR come to Canada, especially in BC, is the perfect fit given the limitless possibilities of trails, gravel roads, and varied terrain that we have to offer,” said Jon Watkin, CEO of Panache Cycling Sports. “Combined with excessively polite Canadian hospitality, great food, and incredible brews, we are looking forward to providing an experience that participants will rant and rave about.”

Organizers are expecting a typically deep field of pros from across the cycling spectrum to join thousands of amateurs for all three race distances. The marquee 210km Waffle Ride will see participants race for a prize purse available to the top three riders, both female and male.

Registration for BWR BC will open in October 2022.

The 2022 BWR series continues in Utah in September.