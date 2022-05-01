Belgian Waffle Ride ‘Dubbel’: Easton Overland’s Rob Britton, Caroline Dezendorf win day two

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The ‘unroad’ racing rolled on Sunday at the Belgian Waffle Ride California, where 1,500 or so racers lined up for the 77-mile Wafer or 40-mile Wanna rides, and a few pros who did the Waffle the day before competed for the best overall in the ‘Dubbelberg Header.’

The Easton Overland duo of former road pro Rob Britton and cyclocross racer Caroline Dezendorf won their respective divisions in the Wafer and both placed second in the Dubbelberg Header.

Flavia Oliveira (Excel Sports) and Brian Scarbrough (Competitive Metals) won the Dubbelberg Header with the lowest combined times across 214 miles of pavement, gravel, and trail.

All the racers who did both were joking afterwards about how uninspired they were initially on Sunday morning to suit up again after a 7- or 8-hour day Saturday.

“I was looking at my kit for today, like, ‘uh, I don’t know…,'” Oliveira said. “But once we got going it was fine. Although that start was crazy!”

A police escort led the race out of San Marcos, around California State University San Marcos’ campus and up a steep climb that ground the front group down to about 20 riders.

Britton, a former Tour of Utah winner, played a role in driving the group on the climb. Then he would go on to attack and attack until he was solo, with more than two thirds of the race still to go.

His legs felt better than the day before, when he experienced both legs locking up with cramps.

“I have felt a lot of things in racing over the years, but I had never had that. It was biblical,” he joked. “I felt so much better today than yesterday.”

Dezendorf had a similar experience.

For a time, Dezendorf was riding with Oliveira — who was second to Mo Wilson on Saturday — and Amity Rockwell, who was eleventh on Saturday after a crash.

“I dropped my chain and lost Amity, but later caught Flavia,” she said. “Then I chased onto a group of guys, and we rode together the whole way. So I had a good group, and yeah, felt way better than yesterday.”

“But today was like long-format ’cross. It was just flat and sandy, so I was like, this is my jam. I was stoked,” she said. “Yesterday was brutal. The dirt sections were fun, but it was so hard.”

The Belgian Waffle Ride continues this year with three more events, in North Carolina, Utah, and Kansas. VeloNews will continue coverage of all the BWR events.

Women Name Team Waffle Wafer Total 1 Flavia Oliveira Parks Excel Sports-Groove 7h 56m 52s 4h 30m 47s 12h 27m 39s 2 Caroline Dezendorf Easton Overland-Cervélo 8h 06m 17s 4h 25m 56s 12h 32m 13s 3 Amity Rockwell Trek-Easton 8h 30m 27s 4h 31m 43s 13h 02m 11s

Men Name Team Waffle Wafer Total 1 Brian Scarbrough Competitive Metals 7h 08m 15s 3h 51m 59s 11h 00m 15s 2 Robert Britton Easton Overland-Wirth It 7h 20m 33s 3h 45m 01s 11h 05m 34s 3 Innokenty Zavyalov Mazda-Lauf 7h 13m 59s 4h 01m 21s 11h 15m 20s

Check out the complete Dubbelberg Header results here.