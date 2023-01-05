Belgian Waffle Ride announces Mexico event and schedule for second half of 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There will be lots of new options for riders looking to participate in a Belgian Waffle Ride event this year.

BWR’s promoter, Monuments of Cycling, announced Thursday three additional events for the latter half of 2023, joining the four already announced events to make seven total.

Also read: Unbound Gravel rolls out major changes for 2023 edition

BWR UT returns to Cedar City, Utah for the fourth edition August 25-26, 2023, and is joined later in the fall by the third edition of BWR KS in Lawrence, Kansas on October 13-15, 2023. To cap off the year, the event heads to Queretaro, Mexico, on November 25-26, marking BWR’s first foray south of the border.

In addition to being the final event of the year, the inaugural Mexico event will have the largest prize purse of all seven races.

Registration for the three newly announced events opens Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PST. An unspecified number of entries will remain at pre-pandemic pricing after which prices will increase.

Four events had already been announced for the year: the first ever BWR AZ in Scottsdale, Arizona; the original BWR CA in San Diego, California, now in its 12th edition; the inaugural BWR BC on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which is also the first event BWR outside the U.S.; and the BWR NC in Asheville, North Carolina, back for its third edition.

Also read: Belgian Waffle Ride continues expansion, adds events in Arizona and Canada

No two BWR events are quite the same. Full length “Waffle” course range from 110 to 144 miles with 6,500 to 14,000 feet of elevation gain. Shorter “Wafer” courses range from 64 to 84 miles. Some events also have a third course called “Wanna” that is around 40 miles. Each event tries to differentiate by highlighting different local features like cobblestoned streets in Mexico or old growth forest in British Columbia.

More options for the Quadrupel Crown of Gravel Series

The promoter’s Quadrupel Crown of Gravel Series returns in 2023 and will again be a points-based omnium system scored by a rider’s four best showings across the events. Riders must compete in the original BWR CA event, but otherwise only need to complete three of the remaining six races to compete in the series.

Calendar

Inaugural BWR AZ in Scottsdale, AZ on March 3-5, 2023

in Scottsdale, AZ on March 3-5, 2023 12th annual BWR CA in San Diego on April 14-16, 2023

in San Diego on April 14-16, 2023 Inaugural BWR BC on Vancouver Island, BC on May 26-28, 2023

on Vancouver Island, BC on May 26-28, 2023 Third annual BWR NC in Asheville on June 9-10, 2023

in Asheville on June 9-10, 2023 Fourth annual BWR UT in Cedar City, Utah on August 25-26, 2023

in Cedar City, Utah on August 25-26, 2023 Third annual BWR KS in Lawrence on October 13-15, 2023

in Lawrence on October 13-15, 2023 Inaugural BWR México in Queretaro, MX on November 25-26, 2023

More information and registration can be found at bwr.bike.