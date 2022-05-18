Become a Member

Gravel

Austin police obtain search warrant in connection to deadly shooting of Moriah Wilson

Wilson was shot and killed at a home in East Texas on May 11.

According to Austin, Texas NBC affiliate KXAN, Austin police obtained a search warrant for a south Austin home in connection with the deadly shooting of Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Wilson was killed by gunshot on May 11 at a home in East Austin.

According to the warrant, Wilson went swimming with a friend that evening and returned to the home after 8:30 p.m. Camera footage from a nearby home showed a vehicle pull up near the house around 8:36 p.m.

The vehicle seen in the footage matched the description of a vehicle found at the south Austin home, the warrant said.

According to KXAN, the warrant also said that “Wilson was in Austin ahead of a race near Dallas.”

On May 14, the Austin Police Department updated their social media accounts with a press release confirming Wilson’s death. In the release, the APD said that the manner of death was a homicide, and a person of interest had been identified.

On Wednesday, a representative from the APD told VeloNews that “there are no further updates at this time.”

 

 

 

