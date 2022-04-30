Alexey Vermeulen wins Belgian Waffle Ride after dropping Alex Howes

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

SAN DIEGO, California (VN) – “Alexey, I thought we had a deal, man!” Alex Howes joked after the finish of the 137-mile Belgian Waffle Ride, which his late breakaway partner Alexey Vermeulen won solo after dropping him. “We got beat, bro!”

Vermeulen was not beaten, and he won solo by minutes ahead of Matt Beers (Toytoa) and Griffin Easter (OpiCure-Orange Seal), who sprinted in for second and third.

Vermeulen, Howes, Beers, and Griffin rode in a select group of seven for much of the latter portion of the race that featured 23 gravel sectors.

Also in the group were Sandy Floren (Mike’s Bikes), Lance Haidet (L39ion of Los Angeles), and national cyclocross champion Eric Brunner (Blue).

Vermeulen pushed the pace at a few points, and then attacked on the steep Bandyweg hill with 40 miles to go. Brunner tried to follow, but then faded. Howes fought his way up to Vermeulen over the course of a few miles, and, for a time, the two rode together.

But sensing he had the EF Education rider on the ropes, Vermeulen attacked again on a climb, and dropped him for good.

All that lay in between him and the finish line were a steep climb, a windy dirt descent, and a hiker. Despite crashing into the hiker, none of the three held Vermeulen back from winning alone by a few minutes.

Beers and Easter came in together to round out the podium, and then the rest of the shrapnel from the front group trickled in behind.

New course, new dynamics

For the first time this year, Belgian Waffle Ride started with a stiff climb, which race organizer Michael Marckx hoped would whittle down the massive field before it plunged into singletrack. It worked.

Instead of a few hundred riders fighting for position, there were perhaps 50 riders who filed into the first singletrack, with a huge long ride of some 1,600 riders behind.

That first sector — think rolling hiking path with sharp corners and an often-loose surface — was also largely uphill, stretching the group further.

Coming out of the dirt, small groups consolidated back together into the rough group of 50 on the rolling pavement. This regrouping wouldn’t be happening much more.

In the singletrack sections, Floren would often take to the front with his mountain-bike skills, with riders like two-time winner Pete Stetina and Brennan Wertz (Pinarello) keen to stay up there and out of trouble. Floren, second to Stetina in 2021, was clearly in his element, his body relaxed while others were fighting their bikes.

In seemingly each of the 23 sectors, more riders would be shed from the front.

Out of the Sandy Bandy sector, a group of about 15 riders emerged that would ride together for much of the day. That group included Vermeulen, Howes, Floren, Stetina, Wertz, Paul Voss, Michael Van Dem Ham, Brian Scarborough, Beers, Haidet, Freddy Ovett, Brunner, and Kiel Reijnen.

The Hatfield Kreek sector proved decisive, with five riders dispatched, including Ovett, Reijnen and Voss.

Behind, Howes’ EF Education development rider Ethan Villaneda chased behind with four others. Behind them, it was a long way back to the 1,600 or so others in the Waffle.

Check back soon for a full report.