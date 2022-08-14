Keegan Swenson does it again with a win at SBT GRVL
The winner of the LeadBoat Challenge is joined on the podium by Freddy Ovett and Payson McElveen
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Keegan Swenson is unstoppable right now.
24 hours after a commanding win at the Leadville Trail 100, the 28-year-old won SBT GRVL, making him the champion of the LeadBoat Challenge.
Freddy Ovett and Payson McElveen round out the men’s podium.
Full report to follow
Live results here