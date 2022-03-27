Adam Roberge, Paige Peters win Barry Roubaix in Michigan

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

It was sub-freezing at the start line, but that’s apropos for the Barry Roubaix gravel race.

Held on Saturday in Hastings, Michigan, the race saw Canadian Adam Roberge (Jukebox Cycling) with his major first win of the season. John Borstelmann (Abus Pro Gravel) and Alexey Vermeulen (Jukebox Pro Cycling) sprinted behind him to second and third place.

In the women’s race, Paige Peters (ABUS Pro Gravel) bested Austin Killips (Pratt Racing) by five minutes. Andrea Cyr (Butcherbox Cycling) finished third.

The Barry Roubaix is one of the nation’s longest-running gravel races, and in 2022 there were four distances on hand for cyclists. The 62-mile route (with 3,800 feet of climbing) is the marquee distance, and this year there were 750 entrants for that race.

A full list of men’s and women’s results in the 62-mile distance can be found here.