2022 ABUS Pro Gravel team roster announced

ABUS Pro Gravel is returning to the races for the second year in a row.

The 2022 gravel squad is a mix of familiar and new faces, with veteran and 2x Gravel Worlds champ John Borstelmann leading the team. North American road racing legend Scott Moninger also returns, as does Mike Marchand.

2022 Abus Pro Gravel (Photo: Courtesy ABUS Pro Gravel)

New riders include Paige Peters, Abby Shakelbriski, Reid Foster, Nathan Spratt, Mark Spratt, and Emma Grant.

The team will be riding the Ventum GS1 bike with Vision wheels and FSA drivetrains. Apparel is by Voler.

ABUS Pro Gravel will send riders to all marquee gravel races in the US this year, with Peters and Borstelmann both racing in the Life Time Grand Prix Series. Both of those riders had a strong start to the season with fifth place finishes in the women’s and men’s races, respectively, at The Mid South in early March.

At Barry Roubaix on March 26, many of the team riders finished top 20, with Borstelmann sprinting to second, and Nathan and Mark Spratt in 11th and 12th. Peters won the women’s race while Grant finished seventh and Shakelbriski was ninth.