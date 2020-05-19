2020 Crusher in the Tushar canceled

The 2020 Crusher in Tushar has been canceled.

The new 10th-year anniversary date is July 10, 2021.

Those who have already entered can opt to defer entries until 2021, request a refund (minus the processing fee), or make a donation to the Life Time Foundation, or NICA.

Those who donate their 2020 entry will be automatically guaranteed into either the 2021 or 2022 event of their choice, but will still be required to pay an entry fee.

There will be no additional cost for deferring an entry.

Anyone who has already deferred to 2021 will not have to pay the entry fee again in 2021.

Entrants are encouraged to make a choice about their entry by no later than June 22, 2020.