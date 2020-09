Giro Rosa stage 4: Lizzy Banks takes the stage in Tivoli

In Monday’s fourth stage of the Giro Rosa, British rider Lizzy Banks made an early break and never looked back.

The Équipe Paule Ka rider attacked breakaway partner Eugenia Bujak (Alé BTC Ljubljana) on the final climb into Tivoli to win the 170.3 km stage.

With over 70 kilometers to go, Banks and Bujak established a sizable lead on the peloton just before Rieti. The two riders worked together to maintain a gap of up to six minutes on the peloton fifteen kilometers from the finish.

In the last steep kilometer over the cobblestones of the inner city of Tivoli, Banks proved that she had energy left for the final punch.

In the chasing peloton, Annemiek van Vleuten managed to claim third place and thus cement her lead in the general classification.

This is Banks’ second stage win at the Giro Rosa; in 2019 she took stage 8 in an impressive breakaway.

Last month, she displayed good form with a second-place finish at the WWT race GP Plouay. Her team, Équipe Paule Ka has also made a strong showing at this year’s Giro Rosa, finishing fourth during the opening team time trial and with Kiwi rider Mikayla Harvey retaining the white jersey.

The Giro Rosa continues on Tuesday with a 110.3 km stage from Terracina to Terracina.