Giro Rosa stage 1: Trek-Segafredo takes the team time trial opener

Trek-Segafredo has won the opening team time trial of the Giro Rosa, and an Italian is wearing the maglia rosa after the first day of racing.

Led by Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk, the American squad completed the 16.8-kilometer course in Grosseto in 20:05:99 minutes. Elisa Longo Borghini dons the race’s leader jersey. It’s the Italian’s first time in pink, as well as the first time in 12 years that an Italian woman has worn the maglia rosa at the Italian stage race.

“It was a team victory,” Longo Borghini said after the race. “Every one of these girls deserve a maglia rosa.”

Trek-Segafredo was a favorite for Friday’s TTT; although only in its second season, the squad has shown strong team play since inception. In 2019, it won the Women’s World Tour TTT at Vårgårda, Sweden. Recently, the team has helped usher Briton Lizzie Deignan to victory at WWT races GP de Plouay and La Course.

Anna van der Breggen’s Dutch Boels-Dolmans team finished second at 20:08:75, followed by defending Giro Rosa champion Annemiek van Vleuten’s Mitchelton-Scott at 20.10.45.

The race continues tomorrow with a hilly 124.8 km stage from Civitella Paganico to Arcidossa, featuring some of the white gravel roads that characterize the Strade Bianche.

Stage schedule: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile

9/11 – Stage 1: Grosseto – Grosseto (TTT, 16.8 km)

9/12 – Stage 2: Civitella Paganico – Arcidosso (124.8 km)

9/13 – Stage 3: Santa Fiora – Assisi (142.2 km)

9/14 – Stage 4: Assisi – Tivoli (170.3 km)

9/15 – Stage 5: Terracina – Terracina (110.3 km)

9/16 – Stage 6: Torre del Greco – Nola (97.5 km)

9/17 – Stage 7: Nola – Maddaloni (112.57 km)

9/18 – Stage 8: Castelnuovo della Daunia – San Marco la Catola (91.49 km )

9/19 – Stage 9: Motta Montecorvino – Motta Montecorvino (109.88 km)