Giro d’Italia stage 10: Peter Sagan solos to victory in rain-slicked finale

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his first Giro d’Italia career win on the rain-slicked roads of stage 10.

Riding all day in a break, the three-time world champion was the motivator, with help from Ineos Grenadiers Filippo Ganna and Ben Swift.

This is the Slovakian’s first win — a solo win — in more than 14 months.

Ameican Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) held off the charge of a reduced bunch sprint and finished in second place.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) scooped up several more seconds with a time bonus for finishing third, from the field sprint.

Full report to follow.