Giant TCX Advanced Pro gets serious about ‘cross

The TCX Advanced Pro is the first new addition to the Giant’s cyclocross lineup since 2015.

In developing the new lineup, Giant worked with former world champion Lars Boom, nine-time world cup winner Lars van der Haar, and 2017 U23 world champion Joris Nieuwenhuis, all of whom have raced on Giant ‘cross bikes over the years and provided valuable input during the design and development of the TCX Advanced Pro.

Giant says the TCX Advanced Pro models are 17 percent lighter and boast frame design elements which make it even more race-friendly than previous versions.

The frame and fork weight 260 grams less than Giant’s previous ‘cross bikes, without sacrificing stiffness or responsiveness.

Giant keeps things clean with internally-routed cables. Photo: Giant Bicycles

Giant claims the asymmetrical chainstays that extend from the 86.5mm-wide bottom bracket provide efficient power transfer and enhanced agility on dirt, mud, sand, and paved surfaces.

The seatpost clamp was moved from the top-front of the frame to the junction at the seat tube and seat stays. Giant says this is for frame compliance and functionality: This configuration offers an option for a standard, round 30.9mm seatpost. Yep, that means dropper post compatibility.

Most new TCX configurations include the full-carbon D-Fuse SLR seatpost — promising 20 percent more compliance than the existing D-Fuse SL post.

Giant Giant TXC Advanced Pro with D-Fuse SLR seatpost clamp. Photo: Giant Bicycles

The TCX Advanced Pro series also ships with a tubeless-ready Giant composite wheel system, which can accommodate tires up to 45mm in width.

Frame Geometry (mm unless noted)

Configurations and Pricing

The TCX Advanced Pro is also available as a frameset-only option for $2,000.