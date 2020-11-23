Giacomo Nizzolo retained by Team Qhubeka Assos for 2021

The 2020 European road race champion Giacomo Nizzolo has signed with Team Qhubeka Assos for 2021, extending his tenure with the team currently racing at NTT Pro Cycling.

This update comes on the heels of an announcement last week that that Swiss cycling apparel company Assos will join longtime partner Qhubeka to rebrand the team and keep it in the international peloton.

“I’m really looking forward to race as soon as possible again as the European champion and as a part of this new chapter. I feel like the team believes in me 100 percent, and they’ve created a project which is inspiring and gives me extra motivation; having teammates and staff believing that I’m a leader within the team is something that I really need to enable me to perform,” Nizzolo said.

“The addition of Assos [as a team sponsor] is special; I felt great with them and I’ve had an excellent relationship ever since they first came on board. I’m super happy to still wear their brand as I think everybody knows that they’re the absolute best out there.”

Nizzolo won the 2020 Italian road race championships several days prior to his win at the European championships. He took a win on stage 2 of the 2020 Paris-Nice, was second at Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne, and crossed the line in fifth place at the 2020 Milano-Sanremo, all of which raised his value, and contributed to his continuing with the team in the coming season.

“I am so happy to have Giacomo continue with us into the future; he has achieved incredible victories this year like the Italian and European Championship titles which have been very special,” said team principal Ryder said about Nizzolo continuing on.

“He’s been the perfect example of someone who has come into our organization and through the support he’s received has shone through with his performances on the bike. We have really worked well together and we look forward to continue working hard and improving to be even better.”

According to a team announcement, Victor Campenaerts, Max Walscheid, Michael Gogl, Dylan Sunderland, Andreas Stokbro and Domenico Pozzovivo have all been confirmed for the 2021 season.

It was previously announced that NTT team manager Bjarne Riis is out for the coming year.