Fuji Bicycles’ parent BikeCo suspending the sale of police bikes

The North American distributor of Fuji Bicycles has halted the sale of its police bicycles.

In a statement issued by BikeCo, the brand indicates “to hear that there are instances where bicycles have been used as a weapon against those who are vulnerable, those speaking out against the unjust treatment of people of color, and those standing alongside them advocating change, has deeply upset our community, our company and the heart of the Fuji brand. We support our communities. We are a Philadelphia company that truly believes in making our city better by bike. We support many diverse organizations and athletes — not for marketing stories, but because we truly want to make a difference in our community. To have these efforts overshadowed by cases of violence with bicycles is unacceptable.”

Like many cities around the United States, the city of Philadelphia has seen a week of protest and unrest following the death of George Floyd, and the actions of local law enforcement have come under scrutiny.

The BikeCo statement continues, “We have seen instances in the last week where police have used bicycles in violent tactics, which we did not intend or design our bicycles for. We had always viewed the use of our bicycles by police, fire, security, and EMS as one of the better forms of community outreach. Community police on bikes can better connect with and understand the neighborhood, facilitating positive relationships between law enforcement and the citizens they are sworn to serve and protect.”

Recognizing the actions of law enforcement are not localized to one specific city or region, BikeCo is “beginning a dialogue with police departments nationwide to address how bikes are used in police activity and to ensure that police’s on-bike training reinforces that bicycles are not a weapon against our community. We also must stand together against the mistreatment and abuse of the black and brown community. We will continue to look within our company and our core values to do better because our Fuji family deserves better. We stand with you and look forward to doing our part to do better.”

In addition to providing bicycles to law enforcement, Fuji is also the supplier of women’s WorldTour team Hitec Products-BIRK Sports.