Froome, Bernal, Thomas head up Team Ineos Zwift event

Social group ride followed by inter-team race to take place Sunday.

Team Ineos is the latest WorldTour outfit to invite fans to ride with them online, hosting a Zwift event, Sunday.

The event will offer the public the chance to join Tour de France champions Chris Froome, Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, along with the team’s host of other cycling stars. After a social ride open to all, the team will sets its Tour-dominating squad to battle in an inter-team race.

“The eRide is an opportunity for everyone to join a group ride with the team’s riders and staff, with a route suitable for all abilities,” read a statement from the team.

“Riding aboard Wahoo KICKRs, our riders will then take center stage as they battle it out to be crowned the team’s first eRace winner, with everyone able to watch the action via Team Ineos’ social media channels.”

The Team Ineos eRace will pit six five-man teams of Ineos riders against each other in head-to-head races that will be broadcast on the team’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Commentary will be provided by Eurosport’s Rob Hatch and Matt Stephens.

We're thrilled to announce that all 30 @TeamINEOS riders will do battle in Sunday's @GoZwift eRace. In a Team vs Team format – which of these lineups will produce the winner? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/L51TGGSR44 — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) April 10, 2020

The eRide will take place on Zwift Sunday at 1500 BST / 0800 MT. The eRace follows at 1700 BST / 1000 MT.

Team Ineos’ event is the latest initiative to entertain and engage fans through the coronavirus lockdowns. Last Sunday saw the first virtual Tour of Flanders, won by Greg van Avermaet, while Zwift is hosting a series of six unique pro races through April. The next in this series of Zwift Classics takes place Monday and will be broadcast here on VeloNews.com.