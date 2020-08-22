Four Team Ineos riders placed in quarantine after Leonardo Basso tests COVID-positive

Team Ineos rider Leonardo Basso has tested positive for coronavirus and placed in isolation, as have three teammates he had recent contact with.

Neither Basso nor fellow quarantined riders Gianni Moscon, Filippo Ganna and Salvatore Puccio are part of the team’s Tour de France squad.

Team Ineos confirmed Saturday that the four have been withdrawn from Sunday’s Italian national road race championships as a precaution and that Basso is asymptomatic.

Having returned a negative COVID test on Tuesday, 26-year-old Basso tested positive Friday. In the period between, he had carried out recon and training rides with Ganna, Puccio and Moscon. All four are now in quarantine for two weeks.

The precautionary measures will also impact the team’s staffers.

“Four staff members will also self-isolate as they are considered secondary contacts,” read a team statement Saturday. “Although they have been in contact with the riders wearing masks, observing social distancing and other protocols the team believes this to be a prudent precaution. We will also support Leo with any contact tracing with any friends and family as appropriate over the coming period.”

Basso last raced August 5 at Milano-Torino. Since then, he has been living with his girlfriend in Asolo, Italy, and training alone. He had not visited the team at their hotel for riders in advance of the Italian nationals. Ineos also stated that Basso visited a local medical center eight days ago.

Only Friday, Ganna had ridden to a convincing win to defend his Italian time trial title. His next major goal is Tirreno-Adriatico early September, by which point he should be clear to ride. Moscon, Basso and Puccio’s short-term schedules are currently unknown.

Earlier today, Dutchwoman Inge van der Heijden and two teammates withdrew from their national championships after van der Heijden tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, both Larry Warbasse and Hugo Houle were also confirmed as COVID-positive.