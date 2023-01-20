Former rider Christophe Moreau arrested on domestic violence charges

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

French former professional Christophe Moreau has been arrested on domestic violence charges and is currently in jail.

According to Swiss website Blick, Moreau was arrested Sunday in Porrentruy, Switzerland after allegedly threatening to kill his former wife and two children. He and his wife had recently divorced.

The website reported that he was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He is in jail as he awaits trial, meanwhile, several shotguns were seized from his home.

Moreau raced between 1995 and 2010, competing primarily for French teams, including Festina, Cerédit Agricole, and AG2R Prévoyance.

He was competing with the Festina team during the 1998 Tour de France when the team was raided and kicked off the race, with several people being arrested. Moreau was among those arrested and he ultimately admitted to taking EPO.

During his career, Moreau won a stage of the Tour de France in 2001 and twice won the Critérium du Dauphiné.