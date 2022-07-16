Filippo Ganna postpones hour record bid

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) has delayed his plans to go for the world hour record.

In May, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that he would make a bid to better Victor Campenaerts’ mark of 55.089km on August 23 or 24 in the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland.

“It’s already postponed. It won’t be in August,” Ganna told the Italian newspaper yesterday. “I wanted to only focus on the Tour de France without anything else on my mind. Once the Tour ends, I’ll decide the date.”

According to Ganna, it is likely to be after the World Championships time trial in Australia (September 18), where he is defending his title – if it happens this year at all.

“It could be put back to next year,” he said. “It’s not my priority, as I’ve always said. Many people asked me to do it, it didn’t come from me. In any case, we’ll wait a little longer.”

The 25-year-old is currently making his debut Tour de France with Ineos Grenadiers. He finished third in the race-opening time-trial around Copenhagen and was sixth on stage 13 after spending the day in the breakaway.