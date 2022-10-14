Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News
News

Filippo Ganna breaks Ashton Lambie’s individual pursuit world record

The Italian, who only last week broke the UCI Hour Record, set a time of 3:59:636.

Filippo Ganna broke the men’s individual pursuit world record on his way to becoming world champion at the UCI Track World Championships.

The Italian, who only last week broke the UCI Hour Record, set a time of 3:59.636 to become just the second rider in history -and the first at sea level – to go under four minutes.

Ganna started his final effort off world record pace but in the last six laps he began to pull ahead. He beat compatriot Jonathan Milan to silver, before edging ahead of the previous world record set by Ashton Lambie in 2021 after the American set a time of 3:59.93.

“I think it’s an amazing week,” Ganna said after breaking the record and claiming yet another rainbow jersey.

“I tried to do something special and I think I’ve realised one of my dreams. I tried to do the Hour Record and the individual pursuit record and now I need to celebrate and recover a little bit because it’s been a really testing season.”

Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) took the bronze medal ahead of Dan Bigham (Great Britain).

More to follow…

Men’s Individual Pursuit world record since 1993

4:23.562  Philippe Ermenault (FRA) Bordeaux (FRA) Indoor 30 July 1993
4:23.283  Philippe Ermenault (FRA) Hamar (NOR) Indoor 18 August 1993
4:22.668  Graeme Obree (GBR) Hamar (NOR) Indoor 18 August 1993
4:20.894  Graeme Obree (GBR) Hamar (NOR) Indoor 19 August 1993
4:19.699  Andrea Collinelli (ITA) Atlanta (USA) Open air 24 July 1996
4:13.353  Chris Boardman (GBR) Manchester (GBR) Indoor 28 August 1996
4:11.114  Chris Boardman (GBR) Manchester (GBR) Indoor 29 August 1996
4:10.534  Jack Bobridge (AUS) Sydney (AUS) Indoor 2 February 2011
4:07.251  Ashton Lambie (USA) Aguascalientes (MEX) Indoor 31 August 2018
4:06.407  Ashton Lambie (USA) Cochabamba (BOL) Indoor 6 September 2019
4:05.423  Ashton Lambie (USA) Cochabamba (BOL) Indoor 6 September 2019
4:04.252  Filippo Ganna (ITA) Minsk (BLR) Indoor 3 November 2019
4:02.647  Filippo Ganna (ITA) Minsk (BLR) Indoor 3 November 2019
4:01.934  Filippo Ganna (ITA) Berlin (GER) Indoor 28 February 2020
3:59.930  Ashton Lambie (USA) Aguascalientes (MEX) Indoor 18 August 2021
3:59.636  Filippo Ganna (ITA) Paris (FRA) Indoor 14 October 2022

