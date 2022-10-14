Filippo Ganna breaks Ashton Lambie’s individual pursuit world record
The Italian, who only last week broke the UCI Hour Record, set a time of 3:59:636.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Filippo Ganna broke the men’s individual pursuit world record on his way to becoming world champion at the UCI Track World Championships.
The Italian, who only last week broke the UCI Hour Record, set a time of 3:59.636 to become just the second rider in history -and the first at sea level – to go under four minutes.
Ganna started his final effort off world record pace but in the last six laps he began to pull ahead. He beat compatriot Jonathan Milan to silver, before edging ahead of the previous world record set by Ashton Lambie in 2021 after the American set a time of 3:59.93.
“I think it’s an amazing week,” Ganna said after breaking the record and claiming yet another rainbow jersey.
“I tried to do something special and I think I’ve realised one of my dreams. I tried to do the Hour Record and the individual pursuit record and now I need to celebrate and recover a little bit because it’s been a really testing season.”
Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) took the bronze medal ahead of Dan Bigham (Great Britain).
More to follow…
Men’s Individual Pursuit world record since 1993
|4:23.562
|Philippe Ermenault (FRA)
|Bordeaux (FRA)
|Indoor
|30 July 1993
|4:23.283
|Philippe Ermenault (FRA)
|Hamar (NOR)
|Indoor
|18 August 1993
|4:22.668
|Graeme Obree (GBR)
|Hamar (NOR)
|Indoor
|18 August 1993
|4:20.894
|Graeme Obree (GBR)
|Hamar (NOR)
|Indoor
|19 August 1993
|4:19.699
|Andrea Collinelli (ITA)
|Atlanta (USA)
|Open air
|24 July 1996
|4:13.353
|Chris Boardman (GBR)
|Manchester (GBR)
|Indoor
|28 August 1996
|4:11.114
|Chris Boardman (GBR)
|Manchester (GBR)
|Indoor
|29 August 1996
|4:10.534
|Jack Bobridge (AUS)
|Sydney (AUS)
|Indoor
|2 February 2011
|4:07.251
|Ashton Lambie (USA)
|Aguascalientes (MEX)
|Indoor
|31 August 2018
|4:06.407
|Ashton Lambie (USA)
|Cochabamba (BOL)
|Indoor
|6 September 2019
|4:05.423
|Ashton Lambie (USA)
|Cochabamba (BOL)
|Indoor
|6 September 2019
|4:04.252
|Filippo Ganna (ITA)
|Minsk (BLR)
|Indoor
|3 November 2019
|4:02.647
|Filippo Ganna (ITA)
|Minsk (BLR)
|Indoor
|3 November 2019
|4:01.934
|Filippo Ganna (ITA)
|Berlin (GER)
|Indoor
|28 February 2020
|3:59.930
|Ashton Lambie (USA)
|Aguascalientes (MEX)
|Indoor
|18 August 2021
|3:59.636
|Filippo Ganna (ITA)
|Paris (FRA)
|Indoor
|14 October 2022
What a week for @GannaFilippo 🙌
🆕 Hour Record ⏱️
🆕 IP World Record (4th time he's broken it!)
🥇 A 5th Individual Pursuit world title 🌈pic.twitter.com/gM7iVZJHfZ
— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) October 14, 2022