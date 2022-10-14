Filippo Ganna breaks Ashton Lambie’s individual pursuit world record

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Filippo Ganna broke the men’s individual pursuit world record on his way to becoming world champion at the UCI Track World Championships.

The Italian, who only last week broke the UCI Hour Record, set a time of 3:59.636 to become just the second rider in history -and the first at sea level – to go under four minutes.

Ganna started his final effort off world record pace but in the last six laps he began to pull ahead. He beat compatriot Jonathan Milan to silver, before edging ahead of the previous world record set by Ashton Lambie in 2021 after the American set a time of 3:59.93.

“I think it’s an amazing week,” Ganna said after breaking the record and claiming yet another rainbow jersey.

“I tried to do something special and I think I’ve realised one of my dreams. I tried to do the Hour Record and the individual pursuit record and now I need to celebrate and recover a little bit because it’s been a really testing season.”

Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) took the bronze medal ahead of Dan Bigham (Great Britain).

More to follow…

Men’s Individual Pursuit world record since 1993

4:23.562 FRA ) Bordeaux (FRA) Indoor 30 July 1993 4:23.283 FRA ) Hamar (NOR) Indoor 18 August 1993 4:22.668 GBR ) Hamar (NOR) Indoor 18 August 1993 4:20.894 GBR ) Hamar (NOR) Indoor 19 August 1993 4:19.699 ITA ) Atlanta (USA) Open air 24 July 1996 4:13.353 GBR ) Manchester (GBR) Indoor 28 August 1996 4:11.114 GBR ) Manchester (GBR) Indoor 29 August 1996 4:10.534 AUS ) Sydney (AUS) Indoor 2 February 2011 4:07.251 USA ) Aguascalientes (MEX) Indoor 31 August 2018 4:06.407 USA ) Cochabamba (BOL) Indoor 6 September 2019 4:05.423 USA ) Cochabamba (BOL) Indoor 6 September 2019 4:04.252 ITA ) Minsk (BLR) Indoor 3 November 2019 4:02.647 ITA ) Minsk (BLR) Indoor 3 November 2019 4:01.934 ITA ) Berlin (GER) Indoor 28 February 2020 3:59.930 USA ) Aguascalientes (MEX) Indoor 18 August 2021 3:59.636 ITA ) Paris (FRA) Indoor 14 October 2022