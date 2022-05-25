Become a Member

Federal agents say suspect in Moriah Wilson murder case fled to New York

Police say Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who remains at large, was spotted boarding a flight on May 14.

Federal agents believe that the suspect in the Moriah Wilson murder might have fled to New York after being questioned by police in the high-profile case.

Agents from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force released video to media outlets Wednesday of what police believe is Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who remains at large, boarding a flight at the Austin airport on May 14 bound for Houston.

She was later tracked boarding a connecting Southwest Airlines Flight to New York La Guardia Airport.

On Monday, U.S. Marshal’s officials confirmed to VeloNews that the search for Armstrong continued. The latest development Wednesday reveals that police are now expanding the search to beyond Texas.

It’s unclear if Armstrong, who has been charged with first-degree murder, has contacts in the New York area, or where she might be now.

Also read:

An affidavit revealed that police brought Armstrong in for questioning on May 12 on an outstanding Class B warrant, but she was not arrested and asked to leave the interview.

Austin police issued a first-degree murder warrant for Armstrong on May 17.

Police are also searching for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to belong to Armstrong that was spotted at the murder scene on May 11.

U.S. Marshals issued a wanted poster, and have asked the public to call 1- 800-336-0102 with information about the whereabouts of Armstrong or the vehicle.

Video captured Armstrong’s vehicle approaching the Austin apartment where Wilson was staying just moments after she was dropped off by Armstrong’s partner, gravel star Colin Strickland on May 11.

Wilson’s friend later returned home to find Wilson shot multiple times. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The murder case has rattled the tight-knit gravel racing scene, and the story and subsequent manhunt for Armstrong has since garnered media coverage from national and international outlets.

Strickland, who is not being charged in the case, has since seen many of his sponsors and backers distance themselves from him since the shocking murder.

