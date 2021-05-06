Fabio Jakobsen on Dylan Groenewegen: ‘Dylan has not offered a personal apology’

Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen had some terse words for countryman Dylan Groenewegen regarding Groenewegen’s decision to speak to the media about a recent meeting between the two men.

On Thursday Jakobsen voiced his frustration with Groenewegen on social media, saying that Groenewegen had not yet personally apologized for crashing him out at the 2020 Tour of Poland.

“I would like to set the record straight, though: Dylan has not offered a personal apology and he has not shown willingness to take any responsibility for his actions,” Jakobsen wrote on social media. “I still would like to reach an understanding with Dylan, but it takes two to tango.”

The comments come after Groenewegen told media ahead of the Giro d’Italia that he had personally met with Jakobsen. Groenewegen told reporters that the two men had met together in Amsterdam prior to the Tour of Turkey, and that both of them had “able to vent our hearts out there.”

“It was a very pleasant conversation for both,” Groenewegen told reporters. “What exactly was discussed there, I prefer to keep between us.”

In his response on social media, Jakobsen said that the meeting was supposed to have stayed confidential between the two men and their respective legal teams.

“The meeting was arranged to try to reach a common understanding relating to the accident in Poland last August,” Jakobsen wrote. “The content of this meeting was supposed to stay confidential, between the two of us and our legal teams.”

Jakobsen is still recovering from a horror crash during stage 1 of the Tour of Poland that sent him to an emergency room with life-threatening injuries. As the two Dutch sprinters rumbled toward the line at 80 kph, Groenewegen veered right, into the path of the speeding Jakobsen, and the ensuing impact sent Jakobsen flying into a concrete pillar.

Jakobsen fractured his skull, broke his nose, lost part of his upper and lower jaw, and lost 10 teeth in the impact. He was in a coma for days following the crash, and underwent multiple surgeries to rebuild his jaw and face. He made his return to racing at the Tour of Turkey.

Groenewegen was suspended for nine months for the incident. After the crash, Jakobsen’s Deceuninck-Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere said he intended to sue Groenewegen for causing the crash.

Jakobsen said he would not be commenting further on the meeting, and that his legal team was taking care of “further proceedings.”