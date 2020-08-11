Fabio Jakobsen cleared to return home

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) has been cleared to return home to the Netherlands.

Jakobsen’s team said Tuesday his condition had “improved further” and that he would be moved to a hospital in his homeland.

The 23-year-old had been placed into a medically-induced coma while he underwent five hours of maxillofacial surgery.

Jakobsen was brought out of the coma a day after surgery and was responsive, according to doctors at the Polish hospital where he was treated.

When he awoke from the coma last Thursday, and doctors initially estimated he could leave in around two weeks’ time, following a period of recuperation.

“Fabio Jakobsen’s condition is evolving favorably, to the extent that he will be transferred Wednesday to a hospital in Leiden, the Netherlands (LUMC), where further follow-up treatment of his injuries will take place,” read a statement.

At the finish line of stage one of the Tour of Poland, Jakobsen was thrown into and over a barrier at 80 kilometers (50 miles) an hour as he raced elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma).

Groenewegen veered suddenly to the right, squeezing Jakobsen into the barriers just before the finish line. Jakobsen somersaulted over the barriers before colliding with a race official.

Groenewegen went on to win the stage but was later disqualified.

He was suspended by his team pending an investigation from the UCI, cycling’s governing body.