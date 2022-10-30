Evenepoel, Ferrand-Prévot, Vingegaard, Van Vleuten listed for prestigious Vélo d’Or awards

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Jonas Vingegaard, and Annemiek van Vleuten are among the galaxy of pro cycling stars listed for the prestigious 2022 Vélo d’Or award.

The prize, awarded annually by French magazine Vélo, returns this year with a separate women’s category for the first time in its 30-year history.

The panel of international journalists also short listed Demi Vollering, Filippo Ganna, Marianne Vos, and 2021-winner Tadej Pogačar for the cross-disciplinary “rider of the year” prize.

No American riders made the list, while no Frenchmen were selected for the men’s category in what is a rare twist from the norm. Two track riders – Harry Lavreysen and Mathilde Gros – made the first cut.

Who might win? Tough call.

Quadruple rainbow jersey Ferrand-Prévot and Belgian sensation Evenepeoel will have good odds, as will Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes winners Vingegaard and Van Vleuten.

French magazine Vélo is associated with the highly-respected L’Equipe newspaper and Tour de France organizers ASO.

Previous winners of its long-running end-of-season awards include the likes of Julian Alaphilippe, Alberto Contador, Mario Cipollini, Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, and Paolo Bettini.

2022 Vélo d’Or selection:

As winner of Liège, the Vuelta, and road worlds, Evenepoel stands out in the men’s selection.

Remco Evenepoel

Filippo Ganna

Jai Hindley

Fabio Jakobsen

Harrie Lavreysen

Tadej Pogačar

Primož Roglič

Geraint Thomas

Wout van Aert

Dylan van Baarle

Mathieu van der Poel

Jonas Vingegaard .

2022 Vélo d’Or Femmes selection::

Inaugural Tour de France Femmes champ Van Vleuten to win the first female Velo d’Or?