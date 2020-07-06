European road cycling championships relocated to Plouay, France

The 2020 European road cycling championships are set to roll in Plouy, France, August 24 – 28.

The news comes after the 2020 European championships were put into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the event was slated to be held in Trentino, Italy in September, but the city opted to postpone its hosting duties by one year after racing was shut down due to COVID-19.

The event’s new calendar has individual time trial events slated for Monday, August 24, with the men’s road race to follow two days later, on August 26th. The elite women’s road race will take place on Thursday, August 27. Junior races and a mixed relay team time trial closes out the event, on the 28th.

Remco Evenepoel and Ellen van Dijk are the reining time trial champions, while Elia Viviani and Amy Pieters may opt to defend their respective road titles.

In the week immediately preceding the European road championships, many nations will conduct their respective national championships, as has been recent tradition in the lead up to the Tour de France.

The Tour de France will immediately follow, August 29 – September 20, leaving the men racing in Plouy with just enough time to rejoin their respective teams for a start in Nice.