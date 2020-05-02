European championships postponed until 2021

Chalk up another cancellation due to the coronavirus crisis gripping Europe.

Officials from the European championships scheduled for Trento, Italy, confirmed Saturday the 2020 edition will not be held, and that the same course will host the event in 2021.

The European Cycling Union and organizers of the UEC Road Cycling European Championships, originally scheduled from September 9-13, agreed to postpone the event for one year.

“Having acknowledged the consequences of the pandemic outbreak in the last few weeks, we are pleased with an outcome that satisfies everybody,” said Trentino Marketing CEO Maurizio Rossini. “[It] puts us in the position to set up the event at its best, and produce the greatest redemption from both the technical and the promotional sides.”

The new dates will be slated for the first half of September, with a decision taken later by the UCI.

The event is the latest to decide to cancel its 2020 edition rather than try to look for a new date on a condensed calendar hoped for later this season. Last week, the Volta a Catalunya, the Clásica San Sebastián and Itzulia Basque Country all decided to cancel their 2020 races.

The decision comes as the UCI and other key stakeholders are working to map out a revised calendar. Officials hope to see racing kick back into gear by August, with the Tour de France scheduled to begin August 29.