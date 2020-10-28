Echelon Racing League Amateur Series to feature 11-event omnium

Echelon Racing Promotions and the USA Cycling-registered Project Echelon Domestic Elite Team have partnered with USA Cycling to host an 11-event omnium on the RGT Cycling platform.

The newly formed league will bring virtual and in-real-life racers together to ride on real roads that have been virtualized in the racing simulation environment.

The events will be hosted in the free-to-use (with a basic account) RGT Cycling platform and will be broadcast by ZMS Live Stream on the Echelon Racing League and USA Cycling social media channels.

Operating as Echelon Racing Promotions, a subsidiary of Project Echelon Racing, the organization announced they will be continuing their work to enhance the sustainability, scalability, and visibility of bike racing through e-sports in a premier league format during the road offseason.

President of Echelon Racing Promotions Eric Hill said, “Professional and elite cycling is only as strong as its community and fan base. We want to help grow and foster a stronger community so that all stakeholders in cycling can benefit.”

Hill noted unique prospects for the amateur league including invites into the professional races for the top 10 finishers from each week’s category 1 amateur events, and the inclusion of a para-cycling category for the Tour of America’s Dairyland virtual races.

During the late spring and early summer 2020 while the pandemic shut down bike racing outdoors, Project Echelon Racing, a domestic elite team and veterans non-profit, provided a platform for domestic elites, ProTour teams to continue racing, albeit virtually.

The Echelon Racing League for professionals is set to feature 20 of the top men’s and women’s teams from across North America, as well as select e-sports and international teams all of whom race in-game in their real-life cycling kits. The league will recognize individual race winners, as well as an overall series competition, and will feature a $10k prize list to be split equally among men’s and women’s fields.

Echelon Racing League 2020-21 Amateur Series