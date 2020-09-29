Dylan Groenewegen won’t race again until 2021

Dylan Groenewegen, the Dutch sprinter who was caught up in the finish line crash with Fabio Jakobsen at the Tour of Poland, won’t race again until 2021.

That’s according to Jumbo-Visma sport director Arthur van Dongen, who confirmed the news at the start of the Binckbank Tour on Tuesday.

“We are going to bring him quietly into the next season,” van Dongen told AD. “Dylan won’t be in action again this season.”

Groenewegen was officially sidelined by his team following the gruesome crash that sent Jakobsen crashing into the fences in stage 1 at the Polish tour in early August. Jakobsen suffered horrible injuries and was put into an induced coma before undergoing operations. Jakobsen later thanked doctors for saving his life.

Groenewegen was disqualified in the race, and the crash prompted an official inquiry by the UCI’s disciplinary committee, which has yet to be completed.

The 28-year-old Dutch rider is reportedly suffering from the consequences of the crash, and said in an earlier interview he was not interested in returning to racing any time soon. Groenewegen has since reached out to the Jakobsen family to express his regret for the incident, the newspaper reported.

Before the crash, Groenewegen was overlooked for this year’s Tour de France, and was expected to race the Giro d’Italia, which starts Saturday in Palermo.