Driver who killed cyclist Gwen Inglis receives eight-year jail sentence

The Colorado racer was struck and killed during a Sunday morning training ride.

The driver who struck and killed popular cyclist Gwen Inglis in 2021 received an eight-year jail term, according to media reports.

A judge sentenced Ryan Scott Montoya, 30, to eight years in prison, The Denver Post reported.

According to Brian Domingues, chief deputy district attorney for the First Judicial District, Montoya killed Inglis after a “48-hour bender” in Black Hawk and that he had methamphetamine, Xanax and marijuana in his system, the Post reported.

Inglis, 46, was on a training ride with her husband, Mike Inglis, also a prominent racing cyclist, when Montoya swerved into the bike lane they were using in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, Colorado, The Associated Press reported.

Montoya pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-driving under the influence in April, and prosecutors agreed to cap the sentence at eight years, the Post reported.

Also this week, her husband and dozens of friends held a memorial ride en route to the sentencing hearing this week in Colorado.

