Dirty Kanza to offer a virtual training camp

The marquee gravel race had to cancel its two in-person training camps. Now, they've invited anyone to join in a virtual gravel gathering.

In the bleak landscape of bike racing right now, the organizers of the Dirty Kanza want to offer a glimmer of light.

The race, which is owned and produced by Life Time, will be offering a virtual training camp, DK Virtual Camp, April 2 – 5, 2020. Anyone who was registered for either of the event’s in-person training camps will be automatically entered. Everyone else can sign up for $10, a portion of which will be given to Emporia businesses. Registration will go live April 2nd at 10:00 CT.

While race organizers had to cancel two in-person training camps in Emporia, Kansas this spring due to the global coronavirus pandemic, so far the Dirty Kanza has not been canceled or postponed. Organizers have said they will make an official announcement May 1 regarding the status of the event, which is scheduled for May 30. In the meantime, the Dirty Kanza team wanted to give everyone, including those not even registered for the event, something to look forward to.

“It will be hilarious, distracting, and informative,” Kristi Mohn, Life Time’s Dirty Kanza marketing manager, told VeloNews.

The four days of DK Virtual Camp programming will include online sessions featuring motivational, instructional and educational video content, online ride challenges, and on-course video tours and live streams. Mohn called it a “behind the scenes look at Emporia and the Dirty Kanza.”

The event will open with a welcome dinner prepared by Dirty Kanza co-founder Jim Cummins and happy hour with former Queen of Kanza, Alison Tetrick. Other athletes will make cameo appearances throughout the event, and coaches and mechanics will host live Q&A sessions. The tentative schedule of events can be found on the event’s website.