Dirty Kanza: Ad Astra edition

While the 2020 Dirty Kanza has been put on hold until this September, the owner of the iconic Monument of Gravel is launching the Dirty Kanza: Ad Astra weekend.

Life Time, the owner and producer of the 15-year-old gravel event, is bringing cycling enthusiasts a “through the stars” virtual experience this weekend, including a full schedule of events: an online expo product launches, training tips, giveaways, and more.

The official state motto of Kansas is the Latin phrase Ad Astra Per Aspera, which translates “To the Stars Through Difficulty.”

“After seeing great success with our DK Virtual Camp in April, we are excited to evolve into the next phase of ‘virtual’ for our Ad Astra event weekend,” says Michelle Duffy, director of off-road events marketing at Life Time.

Saturday, May 30, the #DIYGravel with Ted King is featured, in which the Strava club participants log miles equivalent to the distance they would have ridden at the Dirty Kanza. Strava club participants will be entered into a drawing and be eligible to win schwag from Dirty Kanza Partners.

On Sunday, the Klean Kanza! event will recreate the on-site Dirty Kanza post-race day clean-up efforts by encouraging participants to “make backyard playgrounds just a little cleaner.” Instagram tags #KleanKanza will enter participants into a drawing for a prize package supplied by event sponsor GU.

A Zwift event led by 2019 Dirty Kanza champ Amity Rockwell, was staged this past Wednesday, May 27.

Dirty Kanza founder Jim Cummins writes, “Dirty Kanza has a 15-year history of happening on this weekend. We had hoped to be welcoming all of you this weekend to the Flint Hills and to be inspired by you as you accept the challenge of Dirty Kanza and seek to reach to the stars through difficulty. Or in other words, to realize the impossible of conquering your own personal Dirty Kanza challenge. But our Ad Astra experience is one way we can connect and soften the blow a bit until we can ride in the Flint Hills together again.”

Online expo participants will be given special limited access to a new Dirty Kanza membership web site, which will host event news and related content on planning and preparing for the DK.