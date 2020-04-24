Deceuninck-Quick-Step secure sponsorship after compensation threat

Deceuninck-Quick-Step has pinned down its financial future as it weathers the coronavirus crisis.

Belgian outlet HLN has reported that the Belgian super-team has secured its sponsorship through 2021, with negotiations for a three-year extension in the works. The news will come as some relief for Patrick Lefevere’s ‘wolfpack’ after Deceuninck raised the prospect of seeking compensation of funds from the team following lost exposure during the stoppered spring classics.

“We are taking out our three-year contract anyway,” Francis Van Eeckhout, CEO of Deceuninck said. “In the hope that no other virus will flatten the world in 2021, I assume that everyone will be even more crazy about Alaphilippe and Evenepoel.”

Despite a wave of financial uncertainty sweeping the cycling world that has seen teams cutting rider salaries and sponsoring companies fighting for survival, Deceuninck’s decision to extend the partnership is a sign of faith in a team so often visiting the podium of races around the globe.

Bosses from Deceuninck, which designs PVC window and door products, will be keeping a close eye on their returns through the next year however.

“Then we have to decide: shall we continue or not? Does this yield sufficient added value for us? Economic reality calls for caution,” Eeckhout said. “Of course we want to recoup what we spend on sponsorship. The question is whether that will be the case in 2022 and beyond.”