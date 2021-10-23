Day 3 track worlds: Katie Archibald sees out stellar season with omnium world title

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Ashton Lambie stole the show with his dramatic victory in the individual pursuit at the track world championships Friday. But what happened in the other events on day three of racing in the Roubaix velodrome?

Quite a lot, that’s what.

British rider Katie Archibald won the omnium world title after blasting to two medals at the Toyko Olympics.

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) blitzed a sizzling 58.418-second ride to win gold in the men’s one-kilometer time trial, Benjamin Thomas (France) won the points race, and Emma Hinze retained her 2020 world title by edging out fellow German rider Lea Sophie Friedrich in a fearsome sprint competition.

Creating legacies ✨ What a day at #Roubaix2021 pic.twitter.com/lvOmKd6x4Z — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) October 22, 2021

Archibald dominated the omnium in a highly competitive field, beating Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and road world champ Elisa Balsamo (Italy) to the top step of the podium.

Olympic omnium champion Jennifer Valente (USA) placed sixth after winning bronze medals in both the scratch and elimination races earlier this week.

Archibald won all the events in the multi-event omnium race to secure her second title in the discipline after also winning in 2017. The 27-year-old also won gold in the omnium, scratch and madison races at the European championships earlier this month.

The Brit isn’t done yet however.

She will race in the madison Saturday while also recovering from an injury sustained while avoiding a crash in the elimination race earlier on Friday.

“This has been a fantastic year,” Archibald said.

“I race in the madison with Neah Evans tomorrow and we have our qualification event in 13 hours, so a nice spin, some ice because I hit my knee in the elimination knock and then just keep going.”

Thomas benefited from a home crowd in the indoor Jean Stablinski velodrome to overturn an initial deficit to Belgian veteran Kenny De Ketele in the points race. Thomas had been trailing by some distance before clinching gold in a storming finale.

“I know him and I doubted I’d catch him because he’s a foxy one,” Thomas said of De Ketele. “I knew he was going to make my life hard so I just went all in and the crowd got behind me.”

Defending world champion Hinze topped a sprint podium that included Friedrich and Canadian rider Kelsey Mitchell, who took bronze. Hinze nipped around her compatriot Friedrich at the line in a dramatic late comeback in the second sprint of the final. Hinze easily bagged the opening round.

We’re not crying, you’re crying 🥰 Rivals on the day but teammates for eternity. Lea Sophie Friedrich and Emma Hinze 👏#Roubaix2021 pic.twitter.com/fU9rvGK4Lp — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) October 22, 2021

2018 time trial champion Hoogland beat the 23-year-old Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) by over one second to secure his second rainbow jersey in the 1km race.

Paul’s silver-medal performance was his country’s best showing ever at the world championships. Paul made his Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

Saturday is the penultimate day of action with the women’s 500-meter time trial and men’s omnium topping the bill.

– AFP contributed to this report.