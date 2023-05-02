Become a Member

News
News

David Byrne showed up to the Met Gala with a bike because of course he did

The Talking Heads frontman showed up not in his big suit, but in a tailored white suit and on a titanium commuter bike.

from CyclingTips

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

David Byrne, leader of the enigmatic art pop group Talking Heads, has become a bit of a celebrity spokesperson for the bicycle. His outspoken love for the bicycle isn’t just lip service either; he is a longtime bike commuter and recreational rider. 

So it makes sense that he showed up to the Met Gala with a bicycle, right? Right.

Byrne manages to make his love for bicycles known all over the place. Most recently, in the trailer for A24’s re-release of the classic Talking Heads concert documentary Stop Making Sense, Byrne picks up his characteristic ‘big suit’ from the dry cleaner and rides a bicycle to the theater, suit in tow.

A vehicle placard that fits neatly in his Wald basket. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2023 Met Gala theme was called “Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty,” in commemoration of the late Chanel designer. The theme itself led to some controversy around the late Lagerfield’s comments about the #MeToo movement and other things. Byrne’s insistence on not only bringing his bike but adding a vehicle placard to the bike’s basket brought a bit of levity to the evening. 

Oh, and what was Byrne’s bike of choice? Sadly, nobody at CyclingTips was there to ask him for a bike check. But based on photos, it looks like a Budnitz titanium commuter bike. The bike features a Brooks saddle, a Gates belt drive, an adjustable Wald basket, and a set of well-used Schwalbe Little Big Ben tires.

david byrne met gala 2023 with budnitz titanium bike
A closer look at the Budnitz David Byrne rode to the gala. (Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

