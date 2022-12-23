Wout van Aert powers away in sandy clash of ‘Big Three’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert quite literally ran away to victory Friday in the season’s second clash of the “Big Three” in the sandy Mol course at the cyclocross stop in Belgium.

Shirin van Anrooij won the women’s race in the pair of evening races ahead of the holidays and a slate of big races coming up going into the New Year.

With Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock facing Van Aert just for the second time this season, there was plenty of hype coming into the race.

It quickly devolved into a tug-of-war between Van der Poel and Van Aert, who carved up a 30-second gap to the chasing Pidcock and two others with three laps to go.

The race was decided in lap seven of nine when he squeezed past Van der Poel midway through the lap, and then powered up a short climbing sand sector.

Van Aert carried speed over the hump, but Van der Poel was forced off his bike. That small fissure soon exploded into the race-deciding gap when Van Aert ran away from Van der Poel in a long running sector.

Van Aert carried a 12-second lead into the penultimate gap and doubled that going into the final lap.

Pidcock attacked late to secure three, with the “Big Three” rounding out the podium.

Van Anrooij calm under pressure for big win

In the women’s race, Van Anrooij calmly picked her way to her second big win on the 2022-23 season.

She gapped Lucinda Brand, and never looked back. Annemarie Worst rounded out the podium with third.

“I didn’t expect to go solo so soon,” she said. “The course was very tough and with all that rain. Fortunately, it was not so technical and fun to do. I could drive my own lines everywhere and relied on my own strength.”

Zoe Bäckstedt was fourth while Clara Honsinger rode home for eighth in her first race since winning the U.S. national cyclocross title.

Bäckstedt was hot out of the start, but couldn’t hold the pace as the leaders patiently picked away.

Brand, Worst and then Van Anrooij all passed the 18-year-old British rider. Brand had a small wobble, allowing Worst and Van Anrooij to pull clear.

Van Anrooij settled into the lead by lap 2, and never looked back. Brand recovered to chase, and settled for what will be an encouraging second following her return to racing from injury.

