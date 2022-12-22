Wout van Aert, Marianne Vos building towards CX worlds as Fem van Empel debuts with Jumbo-Visma

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jumbo-Visma’s fleet of stars is growing as Fem van Empel is set to join the Dutch juggernaut in January.

The 20-year-old is lighting up the 2022-23 cyclocross season, and team officials confirmed she will debut in team colors early in January despite a recent injury.

“Fem will ride her first race on behalf of the team on the first day of the new year in Baal,” a team release stated. “This season Van Empel has been outstanding in the crosses. She crossed the line first 10 times already this season.”

Van Empel will debut in team colors at Baal in the X20 Trophy on New Year’s Day. She will race the major World Cup stops and the Dutch national championship before the CX worlds on February 4.

Van Empel will join Marianne Vos in the mud this winter as teammates in 2023.

Vos is taking a break until Koksijde at the X20 race on January 5, then race World Cup stops at Zonhoven and Benidorm, with starts at the Dutch championship and the worlds.

Wout van Aert also confirmed his remaining cyclocross dates, with a busy romp across the holidays, with five more races in 2022.

All roads lead to Hoogerheide for the tussle for the stripes, with stops at Superprestige, X20, and World Cups at Zonhoven and Benidorm.