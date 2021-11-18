Wout van Aert confirms cyclocross calendar, and it’s a busy one

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

When Wout van Aert isn’t busy crushing road races or selling NFTs, he dabbles in cyclocross as a side-gig.

For 2021-22, the Belgian brawler is going to be spending a lot of time in the mud.

Van Aert confirmed his upcoming cyclocross calendar to Belgian media, and he will see a packed scheduled from early December into early January.

In all, there are 12 races packed into little more than four weeks. And that’s not counting a training camp with his day job with Jumbo-Visma along Spain’s Costa Brava in early January.

Included are four World Cup stops, three events on the Superprestige series, and a run at the Belgian cyclocross title in early January.

Missing so far? The world championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on January 29-30.

On the men’s side, Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel have both confirmed they will race for the stripes in Arkansas.

Van Aert told Wielerfliets that his schedule is defined only up to the Belgian nationals on January 9, suggesting that he has yet to make a decision on if he will travel to the United States to challenge for another rainbow jersey.

Wout van Aert’s cyclocross program for 2021-22:

December 4: Boom (Superprestige)

December 5: Antwerp, NED (World Cup)

December 11: Essen, BEL (Ethias Cross)

December 12: Val di Sole, ITA (World Cup)

December 26: Dendermonde, BEL (World Cup)

December 27: Heusden-Zolder, BEL (Superprestige)

December 29: Diegem, BEL (Superprestige)

December 30: Loenhout, BEL (X20 Trofee)

January 1: Baal, BEL (X20 Trofee)

January 2: Hulst, NED (World Cup)

January 5: Herentals, BEL (X20 Trofee)

January 9: Middelkerke, BEL (Belgian championship)