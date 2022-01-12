VN Podcast, ep. 291: ‘Cross worlds preview with 6x US champ Tim Johnson

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The world cyclocross championships are coming to Fayetteville, Arkansas Jan. 29-30. Who are the podium contenders and why? Why aren’t Wout or Mathieu coming? How will the purpose-built course determine the race? And where should fans go to watch, eat, and enjoy the scene?

To answer all these questions and more, Ben Delaney is joined by six-time national cyclocross champion Tim Johnson, whose broadcasting career recently included calling the World Cup in Fayetteville on the course that will be used for worlds.

Before Tim and Ben get into the racing, chef Biju Thomas weighs in on how Team USA will be fueling in Arkansas. Specifically, Biju and his Feed Zone cookbook collaborator Dr Allen Lim of Scratch Labs will be cooking for all 38 Team USA athletes plus support staff in Arkansas.