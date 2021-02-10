VeloNews Podcast: Lucinda Brand interview; UCI bans the super tuck

Two big storylines are dominating the pro cycling space this week, and on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we dive into both.

First: The UCI has enacted two unpopular rule changes for 2021, banning the ‘super tuck’ descending position, as well as the ‘invisible aero bars’ breakaway position. We delve into the decision and explore which of the positions will be harder for riders to give up (the latter).

Then, bike racing and the stars of the sport returned last week at the Étoile de Bessèges race in France, which kicked off a month of pro racing in France. James Startt was at the race, and he will be attending the upcoming events in France. Startt offers his perspective on how the cancelation of global races could impact these small French events going forward.

Then, Lucinda Brand returns to the podcast to discuss her world championship ride at the recent cyclocross worlds in Belgium. Brand discusses her ambitions for the upcoming road season, and why she doesn’t believe her CX worlds win will change much in her approach to pro cycling.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.