VeloNews Podcast: Clara Honsinger interview; the shrinking 2021 road season

On this week’s episode of the VeloNews Podcast Andrew Hood and Fred Dreier discuss the spate of race cancelations in Spain and Portugal due to COVID-19 and the impact they will have on the calendar. The best riders will now look to France and the Middle East for their early season fitness, which could have an impact on the upcoming battles on the cobblestones and at Paris-Nice.

Then, U.S. cyclocross phenom Clara Honsinger of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com joins the podcast to discuss her thrilling ride at the 2021 UCI cyclocross world championships, and her impressive first full season in Europe.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.