VeloNews Podcast: A women’s Tour de France in 2022; Lucinda Brand interview

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we discuss the newest wrinkles in women’s pro road racing. Then, we hear from all-around phenom Lucinda Brand, who is absolutely dominating the 2020 UCI cyclocross season.

In pro racing news, the organizers of the Vuelta a España as well as the organizers of the Tour de France are reportedly both working on separate weeklong stage races for women. The races are slated to occur in 2022. Andrew Hood joins the podcast to discuss the significance of this news, and to discuss why the races could mark a cultural shift for ASO, the French production company that owns both races.

Then, we discuss our decision to name Anna van der Breggen our International Cyclist of the Year for 2020, the biggest honor in the annual VeloNews Awards. Van der Breggen won six of the biggest races on the calendar, and her run of success was unmatched in either men’s or women’s racing this year.

Then, we catch up with Lucinda Brand, who takes us inside the 2020 cyclocross season. Brand is leading the way in the women’s races, however she has a cadre of young countrywomen nipping at her heels. And Brand has some thoughts on why these talented Dutch youngsters are having so much success at such a young age.

