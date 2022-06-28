USCX Series returns, adds two new races

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The 2022 USCX Cyclocross Series has been announced.

The four-race series returns for the second year, with two UCI new events in Virginia and Massachusetts.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross presented by Deschutes Brewery and the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross both recently upgraded to the UCI Class 1 status and join Rochester Cyclocross in New York and Charm City in Maryland in the series.

New for 2022, the USCX Series has committed to a $15,000 overall purse for the men’s and women’s elite fields. The series has also re-formatted its points structure to give additional points to the top 3 in each race. The series points and leaderboard will be hosted on uscx.us throughout the series for all elite and amateur athletes.

Negotiations are in the final stages to produce a livestream for each event.

“Offering live streaming of all the UCI Elite USCX races is a step in the right direction for the series,” said series co-founder John Meehan.

“Our overall goal is to host four weekends of premier racing for both elite and amateur fields in the amazing sport of cyclocross,” said Scott Page, the other co-founder of the event series. “We want to give these incredible athletes the platform they need, and we believe integrating these four events does that.”

The USCX cyclocross series schedule begins in Roanoke Virginia at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross on September 17-18, then travels to Rochester, New York for the second event in the series, Rochester Cyclocross on September 24-25.

The series then moves to Charm City in Baltimore, Maryland October 1-2, and concludes five weeks later in Falmouth, Massachusetts at the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross on November 5-6.

Last year, Kerry Werner of the U.S. and Frenchwoman Caroline Mani won the series.

All USCX events will have food trucks, beer gardens, music, professional announcers, and children’s activities. Covid-19 protocols will be in place at each event depending on the requirements and guidance of each individual state.